BREAKING: Crews battle Vienna structure fire

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Crews are battling a structure fire in the 600 block of 21st Street in Vienna. Smoke can be seen coming from the rear of the house and flames could be seen on the roof at one point.

The Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown VFD, and the Vienna Police Department are on scene. At least one Camden Clark ambulance is on scene as well.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene. Stick with us as we learn more.

