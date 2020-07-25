Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 126 cases confirmed Saturday

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 126 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday evening.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there have been 256,780 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,821 total cases and 103 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases of COVID-19 by county:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (259/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (1/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (79/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (156/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (655/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (76/0), Marion (153/4), Marshall (96/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (93/2), Mingo (85/2), Monongalia (800/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (228/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

