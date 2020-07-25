Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action holds shoe strike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - If you drove pass Parkersburg City Park on Saturday, you may have noticed the over one hundred pairs of shoes sitting in the grass.

They were put there by members of the Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action organization.

The organization held a shoe strike for climate justice.

The event allowed the organization to share their message while remaining socially distant.

The shoe strikes have been happening not only here, but across the globe.

“The movement Fridays for Future, which Greta Thunberg helped found,” said, Aaron Dunbar, Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action. “They have been setting these up in different locations around the world. It is to encourage people to get involved even though they can’t protest in large groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, this is a way to get together and keep the issue of climate change in focus.”

Many of the shoes were donated to the organization.

The ones that are still wearable will be donated and the rest will be recycled.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.