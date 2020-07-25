Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action to host shoe strike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action organization has had to adjust a great deal like many other organizations during the pandemic.

The organization is excited to host a safe community event emphasizing social distancing and everyone who attends must wear a mask. Community members interested in participating are asked to bring a pair of shoes and a protest sign for climate justice.

“Especially, young people but people of all ages who want to take action on climate change want something done about human caused global climate change right now today but because of the virus...in this case they really can’t be out doing everything they’d like to be doing,” said Eric Engle, Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action, chairman.

Shoes that are still wearable will be donated to the Gathering church and the rest will be used as art. MOV Climate Action has already collected almost 200 pairs of shoes.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action shoe strike will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 24th at City Park.

