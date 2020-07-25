New fund created in honor of dog-saving company

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The impact of a Mid-Ohio Valley man’s actions are still being felt more than a month after he rescued a dog in Pennsylvania, free of charge.

Massachusetts resident Renee Gilmer had a stressful experience in June, when her black Labrador, Dutch, fell down an overflow pipe during their trip to Pennsylvania. She spent hours working with first responders trying to get the canine free, to no avail. Determined to get her beloved pet back, Gilmer started searching “confined space rescue” online, when she came by O’Brien’s Safety Services, a company based in Marietta.

Owner Gary O’Brien and his crew arrived the next day and rescued the piped pooch. Normally, it’s a service that’s paid for, but O’Brien wouldn’t let Gilmer pay for the rescue. She had just lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and O’Brien says it was the right thing to do.

“Even though I was tremendously stressed out over the whole situation, it made me realize even in this crazy world we live in right now, there are a lot of people who will do great things for other people,” said Gilmer.

Wanting to pay the act of kindness forward, Gilmer reached out to the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) and started the “Dutch and O’Brien Act of Kindness Fund” with a $200 donation.

“They did this out of the kindness of their own hearts, and I just wanted to repay the community somehow,” said Gilmer.

“What we concluded was the best way to give back would be through an unrestricted fund,” said MCF President Heather Allender. “Because our unrestricted funds help the entire community, they help non profits that are in need of funds for certain projects. So, it’s a great way to help the entire community in Gary’s name.”

The Dutch and O’Brien Act of Kindness Fund already has several donors, even some from Massachusetts thanks to Gilmer sharing information on the fund on social media.

As for O’Brien, he was pleasantly surprised by the new charitable fund.

“I think it really speaks to the quality of person that Renee is. What a nice thing for her to do. I was shocked when I found out about it. But, I was very happy for our community, because its giving back to our community,” said O’Brien.

Coincidentally, Gilmer’s family has ties to the area; she even has an uncle who still lives in Marietta. But, she says she would have done this no matter where O’Brien’s company was based, she just wanted to pay the act of kindness forward. And a fun fact from Gilmer, she currently resides in Hamilton, Massachusetts, where many of Marietta’s founding settlers traveled from in the late 18th Century.

