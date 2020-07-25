Advertisement

No new deaths, an additional 1,438 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,297 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 83,184 cases reported statewide.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.

An additional 4,449 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 10,145 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 2,437 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

