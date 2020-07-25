Advertisement

Petition to change the Parkersburg HS mascot and team name “Big Reds”

There is a petition to change the PHS mascot and team name
There is a petition to change the PHS mascot and team name(WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg High School senior named Rose Schock began a petition to change the name of the school’s team name and mascot.

The Parkersburg HS “Big Reds” have been the subject of much controversy over its name. Many say it is a derogatory terms towards Native Americans and the mascot being a generalized and insensitive form of an indigenous person.

This is all coming after the Washington football team changed their team name.

Those for the petition say that it has provided a lot more discussion and understanding for those offended by this name.

It’s definitely encouraged a lot of people to recognize the issue and speak out about it. With it happening on a much larger scale, I think more people are willing to actually connect to it. And from that they’ve seen examples of, you know, real Native American people and people with Native American heritage coming forward and saying that they’ve been made uncomfortable and they’re extremely offended by what has been going on.

Rose Schock, Parkersburg HS Senior

There is another petition that is for keeping the name that is circulating on social media as well.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook declined to comment on the petition because the Board of Education has not seen it yet. WTAP has tried to contact those at the high school but they were unavailable or would not provide a comment at this time. That is the same case for those petitioning to keep the name.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action to host shoe strike

Updated: 3 hours ago
MOV Climate Action to host shoe strike

News

New fund created in honor of dog rescuing company

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
New Marietta Community Foundation fund started in honor of O'Brien's Safety Services.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Eagle Scout projects benefit Marietta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Local youth upgrade the Purple Heart Monument and the dog park

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta vs. Ashland Legion baseball

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio High School Football Coaches release guidelines for safe play

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

City of Vienna preparing for “Back the Blue” parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
A parade to honor the police is in the works for Vienna

News

WTAP News @ 6 - MOV Climate Action to host shoe strike

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Jordan McClung

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Harmar Bridge Company hoping to restore Harmar Bridge

Updated: 6 hours ago