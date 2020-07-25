The Rock Church and Brother’s keeper distribute food to the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Every Saturday, the Rock Church receives a truck load of food, that they distribute to those in the community.

In order to social distance, volunteers loaded the boxes of food into the back of peoples cars.

Several groups and food pantries from around the area also received some of this food to distribute to other areas of the community.

Those who help with the distribution say they are blessed to be able to help others during this time.

“It is a blessing,” said Amy Hendricks, Organizer. " It is a blessing to see this grow how it has and just to be able to unload this truck and bless this community within a half an hour, forty-five minutes, is just, there are no words sometime.”

Hendricks also wanted give a special thanks to Bosley Rental & Supply, Casey’s landscaping and SERVPRO of Ritchie, Wood and Pleasants County.

The next distribution will be next Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Rock Church.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.