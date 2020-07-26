Local kids open up lemonade stand in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Easton Willis has been wanting to open up a lemonade stand.

With the help of his family, his dream finally came true.

Sunday afternoon, Easton along with his brother Colton and Cianah Racer, sold lemonade to those who came down 16th street in Vienna.

Many from the community came out to support the lemonade stand and the kids say they had a good turnout.

The kids had a great time and enjoyed selling lemonade to those who stopped by.

