Advertisement

Local kids open up lemonade stand in Vienna

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Easton Willis has been wanting to open up a lemonade stand.

With the help of his family, his dream finally came true.

Sunday afternoon, Easton along with his brother Colton and Cianah Racer, sold lemonade to those who came down 16th street in Vienna.

Many from the community came out to support the lemonade stand and the kids say they had a good turnout.

The kids had a great time and enjoyed selling lemonade to those who stopped by.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 -Local kids open up lemonade stand

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local kids open up lemonade stand

News

Sunday is the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The act was signed into law on July 26th, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - 30th anniversary of signing of Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the signing of Americans with Disabilities Act.

News

Ohio University athletes host Black Lives Matter march

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Ohio University athletes lead Black Lives Matter march

Latest News

News

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action holds shoe strike

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
The organization held a shoe strike for climate justice.

News

The Rock Church and Brother’s keeper distribute food to the community

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
Every Saturday, the Rock Church receives a truck load of food, that they distribute to those in the community.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - The Rock Church distributes food to the community

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
The Rock Church distributes food to the community

News

WTAP News @ 6- Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action holds shoe strike

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action holds shoe strike

News

WTAP News @ 6 - No injuries reported in Vienna structure fire

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Food distribution at the Rock Church

News

No new deaths, an additional 1,438 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,297 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 83,184 cases reported statewide.