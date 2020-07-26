Ohio University athletes host Black Lives Matter march

Advertisement

Bobcats Lead Change hosts Black Lives Matter march
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University student-athletes started the group after the murder of George Floyd.

For the last five weeks, “Bobcats Lead Change” members have protested every Saturday for Black Lives Matter.

Saturday, the group decided to march because organizers wanted more people in the community to see them.

Bobcats Lead Change was created by the women’s basketball coach, Tia Jameson. The group meets once a week

“It’s really important to us because we feel like sometimes athletes don’t use their voices or their platform as well as they should be,” said Maggie Nedoma, Bobcats Lead Change, member/ student-athlete.

Organizers say the march included 20 student-athletes, coaches, and community members which is more than it’s normal turnout for the protest at the courthouse.

Bobcats Lead Change is hoping to see change in Athens; the group is working with community members, cops and different diversity groups on campus including the NAACP to get more people involved.

Bobcats Lead Change will host another protest at 12 p.m. at the Athens Courthouse on August 1st.

