Sunday is the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The act was signed into law on July 26th, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.

The law prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

Many organizations including The Arc, worked with local, state and federal officials to get the act passed.

“In the past, there weren’t the same rights,” said Liz Ford, Executive Director, Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley. “It could be simple things such as curb cuts that allow access for people with disabilities. It’s a focus on the abilities of people with disabilities and their contribution to society. The focus is on making the society welcoming to them and creating the ability for people with disabilities to have full inclusion to participate in the society as much as possible, to have employment protection.”

Ford also says that while we have come a long way, there is still work that needs to be done.

