10-year-old runs lemonade stand to donate to Humane Society

Elliott Chipps (right in pink shirt) ran a lemonade stand to donate money to the pet shelter
Elliott Chipps (right in pink shirt) ran a lemonade stand to donate money to the pet shelter(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va (WTAP) -

Elliott Chipps celebrated her tenth birthday by starting a lemonade stand on Monday, where all the money raised would be donated to the Humane Society of Pleasants County.

She has experience running a lemonade stand, and she says that she is choosing to donate the money to the local pet shelter because, “Puppies and kittens are so cute and they need homes just like everybody else.”

Volunteers from the Pleasants County Humane Society came out in support of Elliott and her stand. They were thrilled that a girl such a young age was able to take initiative to save the animals.

“When we found out about Elliott’s lemonade stand,” said Eileen McGoldrick. “(We came to) show our support, in any way on bringing knowledge to, it doesn’t matter how young you are, you can take the initiative to help the animals.”

Elliott said she hoped to sell over 100 cups of lemonade, and at $3 per cup, she hoped to donate over $300 for the Humane Society.

