MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sheriff Larry Mincks says an arrest has been made in a murder case in Washington County.

Sheriff Mincks says a man was arrested Sunday, in a case involving the death of a two-year old child.

More details are to be released at a news conference Monday at 1 P.M. It will be streamed live at wtap.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.