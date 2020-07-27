Athens community collecting supplies for veterans

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Gilham- Frank VFW Post 8804, during the pandemic, veterans have been in need of resources including masks, hand sanitizer, food, and cash. So, the Athens community came together to host a drive to collect these items. community members donated over 1000 masks.

”It’s very important, they need our support and they’re going to need our support for a while,” said Susan Douglas, Community to Veterans, community team leader.

Douglas says the group of goal of trying to collect $10,000 dollars and needs money more than ever because people have lost their jobs.

To donate to VFW Post 8804, make a check out to Gilham-Frank Post 8804 and send it in care to Susan Douglas.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.