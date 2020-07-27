Advertisement

Commission to hold public hearing on Lubeck PSD rate increase

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission wants to hear what plans the Lubeck Public Service District has for its latest proposed rate increase.

Two and-a-half years ago, the commission approved a 10% rate increase for the utility-less than it wanted at that time.

Now it has learned the PSD is seeking an 11% hike.

The district held its own public meeting on the increase last week, but the county commission plans to hold one of its own.

”It’s not an easy thing to ask the commission to raise rates on hardly anything,” says Commission President Blair Couch. “The commission has tried its very best to cut expenditures every which way it can. We’ll see what they have to say for themselves, but we’ll do it out in front of the public.”

A few years ago, county commissions were given authority to consider public service district rate hikes for districts the size of Lubeck.

That’s something that used to be the job of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

Couch says the commission wants guidance from the PSC about what it reviews when considering rate hikes.

