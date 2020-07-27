Advertisement

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (Gray News) - A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party.

The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store.

“If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” said the woman in the video in reference to presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The vicar told the Associated Press that the masks “nauseated” and “shocked her.”

“I was speechless and shocked. I have heard of (things like this) happening in other places but I never thought I would see something like that,” she said.

Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. KARE reports the notices prevent them from visiting any Walmart location for at least one year.

Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

“We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store,” said the company in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is among many retailers who are requiring customers across the country to use face coverings. An order requiring Minnesotans to wear masks while inside public areas went into effect Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

GOP plans new economic stimulus package as coronavirus cases climb

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Senate Republicans are working with the White House on a new economic stimulus proposal that would include $1,200 checks for many Americans and an extension of the federal moratorium on evictions.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Kurtenbach
The number of worst-affected countries where newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising still outnumbers countries finally seeing a downward trend in infections.

National

RAW: Police release body cam footage of Seattle protest declared riot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Police said in a series of tweets that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and explosives at officers.

News

Athens community collecting supplies for veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Athens community collecting supplies for veterans including masks and hand sanitizer

Latest News

National

US consulate closure draws tourist attention in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
China ordered the closure in retaliation for the U.S. shutting down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was being used for illegal spying.

National

Chinese authorities take control of US consulate in Chengdu after its closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam McNeil
China ordered the consulate closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to shut down the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which officials alleged was a nest of spies who tried to steal data from facilities in Texas.

National Politics

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

National

Hurricane Douglas swirls ‘uncomfortably close’ to Hawaii

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hurricane Douglas is drawing closer to Hawaii’s most populated island. Impacts from Douglas are expected in the nation’s only island state later Sunday.

National

Amid virus surge, South Texas coast drenched by cyclone

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Local kids open up lemonade stand in Vienna

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Easton along with his brother Colton and Cianah Racer, sold lemonade to those who came down 16th street in Vienna.