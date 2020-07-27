Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | Cases approaching 6,000

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Sunday evening that 139 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there have been 5,960 total cases and 103 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (593/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (41/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (58/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (680/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (47/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (85/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (95/2), Monongalia (811/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (130/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (213/10), Wyoming (16/0).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

