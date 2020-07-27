Advertisement

Family of another Clarksburg VA Medical Center victim files lawsuit against Department of Veteran Affairs

The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)
The family of another veteran who died at the hands of caregivers at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit. (Source: WDTV/Gray News/file)(KKCO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The family of another veteran who died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit.

The family of Archie Edgell filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of West Virginia. It names the US through through the United States Veterans Health Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as the defendant.

Edgell, an Army veteran, died on March 2018 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Former nursing Assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty to Edgell’s and seven others deaths on July 14.

Edgell died from severe hypoglycemia, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges several doctors, pharmacists, administrators, respiratory therapists, and assistants to nurses, who were negligent, deviated from the appropriate standard of care, and participated in causing or failing to prevent the incident that happened and the death of Edgell.

The lawsuit also claims the US is liable for the medical negligence of its employed physicians, nurses, pharmacy personnel, technologists, administrators, and nursing assistants.

Edgell’s family is being represented by Dino Columbo.

The full lawsuit can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Marietta dad charged in death of 2-month-old son

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Baby died Sunday at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor provides $1.34 million to W.Va. fairs, festivals

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Athens County authorities find over 300 units of LSD in bust

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Father charged with murder in infant son's death

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Regional

10-year-old runs lemonade stand to donate to Humane Society

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A girl from St. Marys donated money from a lemonade stand to the Humane Society

Latest News

News

Governor providing state money to fairs. festivals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Governor Justice provides state contingency funds for fairs, festivals

News

Commission to hold public hearing on Lubeck PSD rate increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Lubeck PSD seeking another rate hike

News

WVU delays start of classes, announces phased reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University has decided to revise its schedule and implement a phased reopening on the Morgantown campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

UPDATE: Ohio reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Search warrant served related to Athens drug investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, July 24, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) served a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation at 9 Hocking Street in Athens, Ohio.

News

What's Trending, 7/27/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
The Phillie Phanatic phinds phun, socially distancing teddy bears, and a black bear takes a nap in a kiddie pool.