Family of another Clarksburg VA Medical Center victim files lawsuit against Department of Veteran Affairs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The family of another veteran who died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has filed a lawsuit.

The family of Archie Edgell filed a lawsuit in the US District Court Northern District of West Virginia. It names the US through through the United States Veterans Health Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as the defendant.

Edgell, an Army veteran, died on March 2018 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Former nursing Assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty to Edgell’s and seven others deaths on July 14.

Edgell died from severe hypoglycemia, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges several doctors, pharmacists, administrators, respiratory therapists, and assistants to nurses, who were negligent, deviated from the appropriate standard of care, and participated in causing or failing to prevent the incident that happened and the death of Edgell.

The lawsuit also claims the US is liable for the medical negligence of its employed physicians, nurses, pharmacy personnel, technologists, administrators, and nursing assistants.

Edgell’s family is being represented by Dino Columbo.

