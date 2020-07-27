Advertisement

Forecast 7-27-20

The National Weather Service
The National Weather Service(WBAY)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for July 27th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Forecast for July 24th

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT

News

Forecast for July 23rd

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT

News

Forecast for July 22nd

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT

Latest News

VOD Recording

Forecast for June 25th

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT

Weather

High water affecting roads in Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
High water is affecting travel on several roads in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Weather

Mudslide causes Washington residents to evacuate their home

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
Mudslide causes Washington residents to evacuate their home after mudslide slides into their backyard

Weather

High winds cause a large tree to fall on West Virginia Avenue

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Angel Thompson
High winds cause large tree to fall on West Virginia Avenue and Murdoch Avenue.

Weather

High water affecting roads in Athens County

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
High water is affecting travel on several roads in Athens County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 office in Marietta,

Weather

Large tree falls onto roof of home in Vienna

Updated: Apr. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
A large tree was blown over onto a home early Wednesday morning in Vienna as a severe thunderstorm rolled across the Mid-Ohio Valley.