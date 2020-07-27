Forecast 7-27-20

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.