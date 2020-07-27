Advertisement

Governor providing state money to fairs. festivals

(WCAX)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice hopes West Virginia fairs and festivals, many of which had to cancel their events this year due to the COVID-19 crisis, can be around for years to come.

The governor, at his news briefing today, pledged $1.346 million from the governor’s contingency fund, for the state’s 392 fairs and festivals.

Amid uncertainty over whether the governor’s orders for crowds and social distancing would allow them to go on in 2020, many opted not to take place at all this year.

Some which originally had planned to be held, or were postponed until later in the year, eventually opted to cancel. Among them were the West Virginia State Fair.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

