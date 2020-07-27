Obituary: Beverly Ann Huddleston Walkup

Beverly Ann Huddleston Walkup, 83 of Parkersburg passed away July 24, 2020.

She was born in Alloy, WV the daughter of the late Glen Ronald and Effie Jean Soulsby Huddleston.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Maryland Medical Secretarial School, Hagerstown, MD with rotation through the Polyclinic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. She was the Administrative Assistant/Coordinator Medical Staff Services and Executive Secretary of the Academy of Medicine of Parkersburg. She was a certified member of the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS) where she served as the Southeastern Regional Representative. She also founded the West Virginia Chapter of NAMSS and served as its first President. She was a member of the Worthington Ladies Golf Association and served as its President. She was a member of the Parkersburg Chapter 14 Order of the Eastern Star and also played in several bridge clubs. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and had served as Choir Director, Pianist and Organist in the Baptist Churches. She taught Ladies Bible Studies and Sunday School and went on several mission trips.

She is survived by her children, Jane Lynne Mancini (Jesse P.) of Parkersburg and James Craig Walkup (Kimberly D.) of Westfield Center, OH. Her grandchildren, Shannon M. Smith (Donald) of Rio Rancho, NM. Mary E. Dennis (Travis) of Parkersburg, Sandi L. Deem of Parkersburg, Jon C. Walkup (Katie) of Wadsworth, OH and Chase A. Walkup (Aubrey) of Wadsworth, OH. Her great grandchildren, Alexis C. Hefner, Braelyn G. Deem, Evan A. Smith, Jonah Walkup, Eli Walkup, Ryson Dennis and Anthony Ray. One brother, Gordon Huddleston of Orangeburg, SC Her brother in law, George Walkup of Mooresville, NC and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart D. Walkup

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Kurt Busiek and Pastor Larry Miller officiating. Inurnment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Debt Reduction Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

