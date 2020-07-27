Obituary: Daisy McCune Shiflet

Daisy McCune Shiflet, 80, of Normantown, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 following a brief illness at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

She was born August 19, 1939 at Bear Fork, WV to the late Saul and Viola White McCune. She was one of 14 children.

Daisy attended school in Calhoun County, WV. She worked at B. F. Goodrich in Grantsville, WV. She married Larry (Max) Shiflet on March 16, 1958.

Daisy is survived by two sons, Larry Shiflet of Normantown, WV and Phillip (Debbie) Shiflet of Normantown, WV; three grandchildren, Mike (Leslie) Shiflet of Cox’s Mills, WV; Justin (Abby) Shiflet of Normantown, WV; and Sarah (Brian) Collins of Sand Fork, WV; one great-grandchild, and Luke Shiflet of Cox’s Mills, WV. She is also survived by one sister, Faye (Harold) Richards of Spencer, WV; three brothers, Cecil (Virginia) McCune of Ripley, WV; Burl (Nadine) McCune of Cottageville, WV; and Darrel (Penny) McCune of Ohio along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry (Max) Shiflet; daughter, Beverly Shiflet; sisters Pearl Cottrell, Hazel Miller, Edna Conley, Ocie McCune, Mae Davisson, Ruth Summers, Marie Minney, and Opal Summers; and one brother, Donald McCune.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Underwood officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Collins Community Cemetery, Stumptown, WV. Due to state mandate, masks must be worn indoors and social distancing must be observed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com