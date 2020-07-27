Obituary: Don Forest Murphy

Don Forest Murphy born May 16, 1964, age 56 of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and blanketed with love as he transitioned home to the realm from which he came.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Don Murphy Sr. and Joyce Parsell-Murphy; his sister, Sheryl Clopton-Mcray; his best friend, Tommy Bohone; his father-in-law, Alonzo Charlton; and his brothers-in-law, Terry L. Charlton and Dave Trembly.

He is survived by his wife, Caron Charlton-Murph; his children, Ashley Murphy-Scarbrough (Jake), Hanna McVey, Andy McVey (Lindsay), Kristin Davis, Abagail and Evan Willis; his fur babies, Sparky Murphy, Princess Leah, and Johnny Cash; his grandchildren, Anastasia and David Scarbrough; his brothers, Tim Murphy (Debbie), Dave Murphy, Jeff Murphy (Tammy); his beloved cousin, Beth Green; his mother-in-law, Edith Nelson; and many special brother and sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, who were all very dear to his heart, along with many close friends and loyal customers.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was born in Akron, OH and a longtime Parkersburg resident.

He was a master plumber by trade, but truly a jack of all trades. He would go above and beyond to help those in need, often donating his time and teaching his expertise. He had many talents and hobbies that he delighted in. To mention a few, drawing, painting, wood carving, spending time outdoors with his family and late best friend Tommy camping, hunting, and fishing.

He was a dedicated husband and father, who’s absence is felt deeply and sadly by those he left behind. We are grateful for the many years of unconditional love, laughter and life lessons that he shared with us during the journey of his human experience. He taught us many of his skills to carry forward in our own lives. He never expected perfection, rather he loved you for the person you are. These lessons will never be forgotten and are his gifts to us. He will be forever in our hearts, until we meet again.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Murphy family.

