Obituary: Elaine M. Brown Bell

Elaine M. Brown Bell, 71, of Mineral Wells, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born December 31, 1948, in Mineral Wells, a daughter of the late Carrol F. and Leah E. Sams Brown.

Elaine was a homemaker, did janitorial services for the West Virginia Baptist Convention, worked at Montgomery Wards and delivered newspapers. She enjoyed quilting, reading and was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by one son, Randall L. Bell (Carol) of Fleming, OH; four brothers, Daryl Brown, Carrol Brown (Connie), Daniel Brown and Ronald Brown (Kim) all of Mineral Wells; two sisters in-law, Elaine Cook and Nancy Brown both of Mineral Wells; and one grand-dog, Cooper.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Bell; three sisters, Mary A. Ruble, Wilma Cook and Immogene Brown; brothers, Paul Brown, Robert Brown and an infant brother; and one grand-dog, Bubba.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sams Cemetery off Missouri Creek Rd with Pastor Carl Radcliff officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 pm on Thursday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg.

Online condolences can be made at lamberttatman.com.

