Obituary: Jacob Freeman “Jake” Byers, Jr.

Jacob Freeman "Jake" Byers, Jr., 77, of Davisville passed away July 26, 2020 at his residence under the loving care of his family.

He was born on July 25, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV son of Beulah Eddy Byers of Parkersburg and the late Jacob F. Byers, Sr.

Jake proudly served his country in the US Navy. He had worked for Penn Metals, PIW, Halls Motor Transit and retired from Gene' Septic Services. He was a Baptist by faith.

In addition to his mother, Jake is survived by his children, Tina Hendershot (Tim) of Waverly, Jacob F. Byers III of Mineral Wells, Kathy Byers (Shane Bonnett) of Davisville, Tim Byers of Parkersburg, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife Eva JoAnn Byers and five brothers Ronald, Lewis, Rodney, Cecil and Byron Byers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery with full military rites by American Legion Post #15

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.

