Obituary: Janet R. Thorne Martin

Janet R. Thorne Martin, 79, of Elizabeth WV passed away July 25, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Darlington “Tom” M. Thorne and Violet Kagy. Born in Parkersburg, WV, September 3, 1940, she graduated from Wirt County High School with the class of 1958. She worked at the Bureau of Public Debt, the Wirt County Board of Education, was a pianist for the gospel group The Proclaimers and was a homemaker. A member of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church and the Woman’s Club of Elizabeth, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years William. E. “Bill” Martin and a brother Thomas Thorne.

She is survived by her daughters Tina Brown of Parkersburg, WV and Sheila (Jeff) Miller of Palestine, WV; grandchildren Brent (MacKenzie) Brown, Stacey (Chase) Mills and Dr. Joshua Valentine; step-grandchildren Tiffany Miller, Amy (BJ) Ray and Nathan Miller(Torri Strong); great-grandchildren Cameron Chase Mills and step-great-grandchildren Abby Shawyer, Joey Miller, Caden Ray and Braxton Ray.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 11 am to 2 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, W.Va. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 2 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. James Bruce officiating. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, W.Va.