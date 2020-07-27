Obituary: John Earl Gumm

John Earl Gumm, 68, of White Pine Rd, Grantsville, WV departed this life on July 23, 2020 at 10:06 pm after a long battle with multiple health issues.

John was born on July 18, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV, the only son of his loving late parents, Jennings E. (Mutt) Gumm and Daisy Jacquline (Jackie) Burnside Gumm of Smithville, WV.

John worked most of his life in the oil and gas industry as a pipeliner and well-tender.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed going 4-wheeling and shooting pool. His favorite times were spent with his family doing all these things, as well as sitting on his porch telling us all stories about his life. John was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and a great friend to many.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, John Lake Gumm (Deidre Brannon) of Grantsville, WV and Sheri Gumm (Jeff Radabaugh) of Belpre, OH. His grandchildren, Jacob Lake Gumm, Lexi Chanel Wade and unborn great-grandson Cooper Jaxson Wade. His sisters, Linda Bush (Rusty), Judy Johnson (Bill), Susan Frymier (Tony Riddle) all of Smithville, WV and Cindy Nichols (Roger) of St. Mary's, WV; also surviving are aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his loving life companion, Becky Nicholson who resided with.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardman Chapel Church, Smithville, WV with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Interment will be in Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com