Obituary: Juanita R. Ash

Juanita R. Ash, age 55, of Salem, WV, departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1964 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Opal Harris Cain.

Juanita was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching Netflix.

Juanita is survived by her children, Jessica Williamson, West Union, Brandon Ash (Miksa), Clarksburg, and Charlotte Williamson, West Union; siblings, Dianne James, Greenwood, Mary Hyde, West Union, Roger Williamson, Pennsboro, Charles Williamson, Greenwood, Teresa Williamson, Mount Hope, AL, and Tony Williamson, West Union; grandchildren, Hailey Hyde, Kendra Hyde, Madalynn Hess, Payden Hess, Damon Ash, Kaeli Ash, Jayda Ash, Jaycent Ash, Braydon Ash, Braylon Ash, Xander Ash, Jeremiah Wilson, Ragean Bonnett, Ryan Bonnett and Jayzemn Doll.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by sisters, Roberta Williamson and Valeria Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the McCullough Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV with the Pastor Robert Adams officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on the day of the service. Adhering to CDC guidelines, face coverings must be worn while inside the funeral home.

