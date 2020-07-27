Obituary: Melvin Charles Botta

Melvin Charles Botta, 79, of Vienna, passed away in his home July 25, 2020. He was born February 10, 1941, a son to the late Anton and Irene Maahs Botta. Melvin was active in the local Shriners and Mason Lodges, and served in the US Army as a combat engineer, where he was regarded as an outstanding marksman.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Virginia Rae Wilson Botta; brothers William Botta (Willie) and Ed Botta (Janet); sisters Betty Kerins and Sandy Sabados (Patrick); children Sandy Sutton (Gary), Gary Ruble (Joyce), Rick Bowles, Doug Bowles (Michelle), Terri Byrd (John), Rhonda Adkins (Robert), Brenda Mugrage (Rusty), Tina Forinash (Russ), Kelly Drain (Dino), Becky DeLancey (Ron); and several grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Wernke, Lorraine Houston, JoAnn Winn, and brother in law Gerald Kerins.

Services for Melvin will be held Tuesday, July 28th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 1pm. Visitation hours will be the same day from 11am-1pm. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery in Jackson County.

Please note that masks or face coverings are required when entering the funeral home.

Online Condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.