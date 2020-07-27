Obituary: Michael Eddie Collins

Michael Eddie Collins, 67 of Big Springs, WV. passed away July 25, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.

He was born in Cleveland, OH. the son of the late Eddie Jess and Yvonna Mary Richards Collins.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving his country for 10 years and had worked as a Millwright for the Union Local 1755.

He is survived by his daughter, Sabrina Anne Basnett (Warren) of Grantsville; His grandchildren, Aidan, Colin and Brody Hudnall and Mackenzie Basnett all of Grantsville, Taylor Basnett of Myrtle Beach, SC. His sisters, Vicki Combs of Big Springs, Debby Collins (Rusty) of Smithville, Kim Houchin (Doug) of Beech and Vicky Cunningham (Harold) of Smithville as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Lea Collins.

Michael will be missed by his family and friends and will live forever in their hearts.

A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

