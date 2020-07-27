Obituary: Robert Allen Boggs

Robert Allen Boggs, 55, of Duck, WV entered into rest on July 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born May 31, 1965, a son of Naomi Boggs and the late Elmer Boggs.

He is survived by loving wife, Anita Kay O’Dell Boggs; children, James (Amber), Kristopher, Candace (Willis), Robert, Jr. (Caitlin), Zachary; Levi; Devin, brothers William and Steve Boggs, and he was the paw paw of 13 grandchildren.

A public visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Interment will follow in King Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Due to state mandate, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced while indoors.

