Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman

Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman is now facing charges.

Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Frederick on July 21 after a complaint was made.

Over $16,000 in funds were stolen from the 78-year-old victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Frederick on July 24.

“The Ritchie County Sherriff’s Office would like to thank and acknowledge Chief R.T. Davis of the Pennsboro Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Chief Davis’s assistance in the serious exploitation case was essential in its success.”

The Ritchie County Sherriff's Office arrested 29 year old Sally Ann Frederick of Harrisville on 7-24-20 for the...

Posted by Ritchie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 24, 2020

