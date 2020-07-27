RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County woman accused of stealing over $16,000 in funds from an elderly woman is now facing charges.

Sally Frederick, 29, of Harrisville has been charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Frederick on July 21 after a complaint was made.

Over $16,000 in funds were stolen from the 78-year-old victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Frederick on July 24.

“The Ritchie County Sherriff’s Office would like to thank and acknowledge Chief R.T. Davis of the Pennsboro Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Chief Davis’s assistance in the serious exploitation case was essential in its success.”

