Search warrant served related to Athens drug investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - On Friday, July 24, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) served a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation at 9 Hocking Street in Athens, Ohio.

Three adults and three juveniles were at the residence at the time the warrant was served. Sheriff Smith states that, “Twenty-two items of evidence related to illegal drug trafficking were seized. This included 336-unit doses of suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in blotter paper form, suspected heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and various prescription pills. The drug evidence will be sent to a state lab for official identification.”

MCU located four handguns on scene, two of which had previously been reported as stolen, one from Athens County and one from West Virginia. George A. Tolley, age 36, of Athens, was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. Tolley was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a felony of the fourth degree and possession of weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree. As this investigation continues, additional charges are expected for Tolley and the other two adults.

