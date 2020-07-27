Advertisement

Vienna Public Library temporarily closed

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - After re-opening earlier this month from the COVID-19 shutdown the Vienna Public Library is temporarily closed again because a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The library was closed today and all browsing appointments and curbside services are being hated for the time being. A post on the library’s Facebook page says the building will remain closed until at least August 7.

All staff members are being quarantined at home and the library will be thoroughly sanitized while everything is closed.

Services that we will still have are online reference. So, you can still reach us through our Facebook for reference questions. And also, you can use our online services like e-books, audio books, we have magazines, digital magazines. Things like that. So there are digital services that are available that you can find on our website.

Brenna Call, Vienna Public Library's Director of Library Services

Library officials say that anyone who visited the library between July 6-17 should seek testing.

If you would like to use the library’s online services, click the link here.

