Water outage in West Virginia city prompts health concerns

GARY, W.Va. (AP) - A southern West Virginia town has been without water service for several days after a pump broke, prompting concerns about a shortage of a precious resource during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of the 563-customer system in the city of Gary are having to scramble to get water for doing things as simple as washing their hands.

City Treasurer Tracy Allison says the water outage has brought on a health crisis.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the water system pump broke last week. The county commission has approved the purchase of a new water pump but President Cecil Patterson says it’s not known when it will be available.

