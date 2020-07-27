Advertisement

WVU Athletics Reports Three Active Cases of COVID-19

1 in football and 2 in men's basketball
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU athletics department has announced that there are three current active COVID-19 cases.

One of the cases is in football and the other two are in men’s basketball. Since June, the school has conducted a total of 600 tests. There are a total of 42 recoveries.

In addition, there are no active cases in women’s basketball, olympic sports and among staff members. Last week, there were 19 new coronavirus cases on the football team.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports through December 31

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The O.A.C. postpones fall sports through December 31, 2020.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Boys Basketball

Parkersburg Catholic hires new boys basketball coach

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Daniel Collie will take over the reigns for the Crusader hoopers

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Latest News

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

News

WVU & Vic Koenning agree to separate

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announces it and coach Vic Koenning has agreed to separate.

High School

Callaway Junior Tour comes to Parkersburg Country Club

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
West Virginia's best youth golfers took part in the first round of the Callaway Junior Tour Championship

Sports

Anna Earl receives the Nicklaus Spirit Award

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
Anna Earl is the winner of the Jack Nicklaus 2020 Youth Spirit award.

Sports

WVU’s Stills named Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the year

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
West Virginia University senior Darius Stills is named the Big 12 Conference's pre-season defensive player of the year,

Sports

WVU signs hoops recruit

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
-Seny Ndiaye has signed a national letter of intent to play men’s basketball at West Virginia.