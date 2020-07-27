WVU football defensive coaching moves

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (AP) - West Virginia football coach Neal Brown has shifted responsibilities on his staff after the exit of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Brown says defensive line coach Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the unit and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will handle the back of the defense.

Brown also announced that defensive analyst Jeff Casteel will now coach the outside linebackers while Dontae Wright will oversee the safeties.

Jeff Koonz will continue in his roles as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Casteel was rehired at West Virginia in March. He served as defensive coordinator and other roles with the Mountaineers from 2001 to 2011.

