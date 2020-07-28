Belpre City Schools announce plan for the Fall

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Belpre City Schools Superintendent Jeff Greenley took to a live stream to discuss the district’s plans for the upcoming school year.

Parents of Belpre students will have the option to either send their children to school or have them attend school remotely from home.

Those who learn remotely will be provided with a laptop courtesy of the school district and will have scheduled meetings with teachers and online due dates.

Students who begin learning remotely will be able to come back to school, but not until January, when a new nine weeks of school begins.

Those who do attend school in person will be required to wear masks, with the exception of grades K-3, which will have a strong suggestion to wear a mask, but will only be required to wear one on a school bus.

The district does not know how many students will opt to attend school in person, so they do not yet have a definite social distancing plan, but Greenley says there will be at least three feet of social distancing in classrooms.

In addition to social distancing, children will be with a similar group of children throughout the day to minimize the spread of any disease that may enter the school and to make contact tracing easier on the health department, if there were to be a case of COVID-19 in the school.

Both in-person students and remote learners will be eligible for athletics, if the district moves forward with sports for the fall.

These guidelines are all subject to change if the state of the virus in Washington County worsens in the coming weeks or months.

