Congressman Bill Johnson urges President Trump to honor war hero with Medal of Freedom

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Monday, Congressman Bill Johnson made a trip to the Gold Star Memorial Monument in Marietta, to talk about his efforts to have the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams served in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II, and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Since then he has devoted his life to veterans services, including the Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the country, that aim to spread awareness of the sacrifices made by both veterans and their families to serve their country.

Johnson, and other Congressmen and Senators have written President Donald Trump to urge him to award the Medal of Freedom to Williams for the work he has done since serving.

Johnson says that anyone who would like to help the cause, should contact their local representative.

