Advertisement

Dispatch: Driver in single-car crash fled scene

No injuries reported in Parkersburg accident
Crash at 17th St./St. Marys Ave
Crash at 17th St./St. Marys Ave(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, Parkersburg police are looking for the driver involved in a single-car crash Tuesday morning, with reports indicating they fled the scene.

Dispatch said that no injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of 17th St. and St. Marys Ave. The call for the accident, which saw a red Chevrolet Impala turned upside down, came in at 2:44 a.m.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Belpre City Schools announce plan for the Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Parents ask questions in a virtual town hall meeting

News

Fort Frye Local Schools students to return August 24th

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Fort Frye school district students to return August 24th, virtual classes optional

News

Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

News

Relay for Life cancer fundraiser revamped due to pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Annual cancer fundraiser, Relay for Life scheduled for Augst 7th, now a car parade that welcomes the community

Latest News

News

Congressman Bill Johnson urges President Trump to honor war hero with Medal of Freedom

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Johnson speaks up for Gold Star Families Monument advocate

News

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU splits defensive duties

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Relay For Life cancer fundraiser to be revamped due to pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Erb

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Woman jailed on theft charge

Updated: 10 hours ago