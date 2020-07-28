Dispatch: Driver in single-car crash fled scene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - According to the Wood County 9-1-1 Center, Parkersburg police are looking for the driver involved in a single-car crash Tuesday morning, with reports indicating they fled the scene.

Dispatch said that no injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of 17th St. and St. Marys Ave. The call for the accident, which saw a red Chevrolet Impala turned upside down, came in at 2:44 a.m.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene.

