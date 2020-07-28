Drugs seized during traffic stop near Chauncey

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over 91 grams of liquid concentrate THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), along with edible THC products and additional marijuana related items, were seized by authorities near Chauncey on July 25.

The Criminal Interdiction Units (CIU) seized the products during a traffic stop on US Route 33. The driver, a Parkersburg resident, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. He was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Additional charges may be requested pending lab results.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.