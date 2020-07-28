Advertisement

Drugs seized during traffic stop near Chauncey

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over 91 grams of liquid concentrate THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), along with edible THC products and additional marijuana related items, were seized by authorities near Chauncey on July 25.

The Criminal Interdiction Units (CIU) seized the products during a traffic stop on US Route 33. The driver, a Parkersburg resident, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident. He was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Additional charges may be requested pending lab results.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 7/28/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A 99-year-old pilot, a walrus house, and Brittany and Thomas wonder if a blue lobster is any tastier than a red one.

Weather

Forecast for July 28th

Updated: 1 hours ago

Breaking

UPDATE: 4th Wood County resident dies from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Congressman Johnson request Medal of Freedom for war hero

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Fort Frye Schools preparing for fall reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dispatch: Driver in single-car crash fled scene

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
The Wood County 9-1-1 Center says that Parkersburg police are looking for the driver in a Tuesday morning accident.

Education

Belpre City Schools announce plan for the Fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Parents ask questions in a virtual town hall meeting

News

Fort Frye Local Schools students to return August 24th

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Fort Frye school district students to return August 24th, virtual classes optional

News

Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit