Fort Frye Local Schools students to return August 24th

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye school district students will return next month.

The school district says employees will return on August 17th and students will return on August 24th, but a virtual option is still available for students who are not ready to return. Parents will need to let the school know if they are doing virtual learning by August 7th.

As of now, the district’s superintendent, Stephanie Starcher says masks will not be required, but they will be strongly recommended when students are less than three feet apart. Starcher says the district is following the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Starcher says she expects about 80% of students to return to in-person classes.

“I think a lot of students have missed the interaction with adults and their peers, so I think a lot of students are very excited to be able to have that experience but I think, they also may have some apprehensions about all the different safety precautions and changes that are in place,” said Stephanie Starcher, Fort Frye Local Schools, superintendent.

Parents and students will be receiving e-mails and instructional videos explaining the return and answer many questions they will have. Please contact Fort Frye at 740-984-2497 for more information

