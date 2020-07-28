Advertisement

Fort Frye Local Schools students to return August 24th

Virtual classes another option for students and parents
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fort Frye school district students will return next month.

The school district says employees will return on August 17th and students will return on August 24th, but a virtual option is still available for students who are not ready to return. Parents will need to let the school know if they are doing virtual learning by August 7th.

As of now, the district’s superintendent, Stephanie Starcher says masks will not be required, but they will be strongly recommended when students are less than three feet apart. Starcher says the district is following the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Starcher says she expects about 80% of students to return to in-person classes.

“I think a lot of students have missed the interaction with adults and their peers, so I think a lot of students are very excited to be able to have that experience but I think, they also may have some apprehensions about all the different safety precautions and changes that are in place,” said Stephanie Starcher, Fort Frye Local Schools, superintendent.

Parents and students will be receiving e-mails and instructional videos explaining the return and answer many questions they will have. Please contact Fort Frye at 740-984-2497 for more information

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

News

Relay for Life cancer fundraiser revamped due to pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Annual cancer fundraiser, Relay for Life scheduled for Augst 7th, now a car parade that welcomes the community

News

Congressman Bill Johnson urges President Trump to honor war hero with Medal of Freedom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Johnson speaks up for Gold Star Families Monument advocate

News

West Virginia gives residents absentee ballot voting option

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says all voters will have the option to use an absentee ballot in November due to concerns with the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU splits defensive duties

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Relay For Life cancer fundraiser to be revamped due to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Griffin Erb

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Woman jailed on theft charge

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics