Guidelines released for safe play of fall sports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released a set of guidelines that are going to be required or recommended for coaches and other staff members to enforce, in order to safely have fall sports this upcoming school year.

Many of the guidelines have to deal with the sidelines of football games. For example, the sidelines will be extended 20 more yards to maintain social distancing between coaches and players.

The sidelines will also only contain players, coaches, and essential staff members.

These measures are being taken to ensure the season is not delayed further, and they know that the virus will not disappear overnight.

“The only way to completely mitigate (the virus) is, everybody hunker down and don’t do anything,” said Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the WVSSAC. “But that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen, so we want to do what’s the most logical, and feasible to be able to participate in these activities as safely as possible.”

Among other recommendations set forth by the SSAC are that handshakes after and before games will no longer take place.

