Local accounting firm provides grant for Parkersburg PD K9 unit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department is continuing to receive support from the community.

The McDonough, Eddy, Parsons, and Baylous accounting firm is providing a grant to the Parkersburg PD for a new canine. It’s a donation to the police as they assist in backing the blue.

It is a non-general item budget that is going into helping train the canine and the officer in the unit.

The canine, they serve a very significant role in our patrol operations. They also assist us in our investigative division as well when we conduct search warrants. Or if we are attempting to apprehend a fleeing fugitive or a suspect. So, they do have a pretty vital role, important role within the agency. And helps us complete our missions.

The grant the accounting firm provided is something that they are “excited to jump on,” says MEPB Accouting office manager Deborah Tripplett. They hope that more people are inspired to help donate to those who protect and serve.

The firm has also given out Mister Bee’s chips to those in law enforcement in the Parkersburg area.

