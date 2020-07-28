Advertisement

Nearly 10 grams of Fentanyl seized by deputies during Wood County investigation

A Marietta woman is charged with unlawful possession of Fentanyl
Chevelle Sarver, 34, of Marietta, Ohio, was arrested for unlawful possession of Fentanyl on Monday.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Chevelle Sarver, 34, of Marietta, was arrested for unlawful possession of Fentanyl after an investigation by Wood County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

Authorities say they made contact with Sarver while investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle. Due to the nature of the originating call, one of the deputies, who is also a dog handler, had his K9 partner perform a free air sniff around the vehicle.

The dog indicated on the vehicle. The occupants were advised and a search of the vehicle was performed.

During the search, deputies found 13 bags of suspected Fentanyl in a purse. Authorities say the bags weighed a total of 9.59 grams.

Sarver was arrested for unlawful possession of Fentanyl. Her bond was set at $75,000.

