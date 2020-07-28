Obituary: David Parker Smith

David Parker Smith, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 18, 1943, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Clarence P. and Bettie F. Hamilton Smith.

David retired from Solvay of Marietta, OH and proudly served six years in the U.S. Air Force. He loved his family and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Life Smith; his children, Angela Bussey (David) and D. Nathan Smith (Karen) both of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Ethan Bussey (Brittany) of Columbia, MO, Jacob Bussey (Charlotte) of Morgantown, WV, Tristan Zawatsky and Alyssa Frashure both of Parkersburg; sisters, Charlotte Barker of Williamstown, WV, Deb McCoy (Tom) of Mineral Wells; brother, Richard Smith of Fredericksburg, VA; a special nephew, Geoffrey Rhodes of Walker, WV who loved his Uncle David; and many nieces and nephews whom he considered his own.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Ruddelston; brother, Bob Smith; grandson, Chance Bussey; and his lifelong best friend, Dave White.

The family would like to thank the staff at Camden Clark Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care and compassion.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Minister Teddy Tackett officiating. Visitation will be from 11 am till 1 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St, Parkersburg.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

