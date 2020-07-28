Advertisement

Obituary: Doris French

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris French, 91, formally of Reno and Marietta went to sleep Sunday night (July 26, 2020) and woke up Monday morning to greet her Lord and Savior.   She was born December 15, 1928.

Doris is survived by her 2 sons. Greg (Dottie) French of Virginia Beach, and Michael (Dawn) French of Rittman, OH, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. 

Services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday July 31st at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 on Friday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: David Parker Smith

Updated: 1 hour ago
Obituary: David Parker Smith

Obituaries

Obituary: Dorothy Mae Leonard Hendricks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Dorothy Mae Leonard Hendricks

Obituaries

Obituary: Don Forest Murphy

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: Don Forest Murphy

Obituaries

Obituary: George R. Carson

Updated: 20 hours ago
Obituary: George R. Carson

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Allen Boggs

Updated: 21 hours ago
Obituary: Robert Allen Boggs

Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Freeman “Jake” Byers, Jr.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Obituary: Jacob Freeman “Jake” Byers, Jr.

Obituaries

Obituary: Daisy McCune Shiflet

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
Obituary: Daisy McCune Shiflet

Obituaries

Obituary: John Earl Gumm

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Obituary: John Earl Gumm

Obituaries

Obituary: Janet R. Thorne Martin

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
Obituary: Janet R. Thorne Martin

Obituaries

Obituary: Melvin Charles Botta

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
Obituary: Melvin Charles Botta