Obituary: Doris French

Doris French, 91, formally of Reno and Marietta went to sleep Sunday night (July 26, 2020) and woke up Monday morning to greet her Lord and Savior. She was born December 15, 1928.

Doris is survived by her 2 sons. Greg (Dottie) French of Virginia Beach, and Michael (Dawn) French of Rittman, OH, 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday July 31st at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 on Friday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

