Obituary: Dorothy Mae Leonard Hendricks

Dorothy Mae Leonard Hendricks, 86, of Devola, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 16, 1933, in Punxsutawney, PA, a daughter of James and Virginia Stigers Leonard.

Dorothy was a homemaker. She was former President of Newport Senior Citizens, a member of Red Hats and was a member of Deucher Baptist Church. She had a love for cats and going out for dinner. She was a master of quilt-making and crocheting.

On March 10, 1951, she married Elmer E. Hendricks who preceded her in death on March 27, 2004. She is survived by 1 son and 3 daughters, James E. Hendricks of Marietta, Ginny Narsete of Lisle, IL, Lucille (Earl) Beggs of East Canton, OH, and Sandy (Denny) Shores of Ruskin, FL.; 7 grandchildren: Trina Perez, Dawn Carrol, Stephanie Carrol, Joey and James Hendricks, Steve Fretage and Lauren Beggs; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Fry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Betty Stover.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday (July 31) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by burial in Newport Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 until 6:00 at the funeral home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Due to Covid 19, the family requests that masks be worn

