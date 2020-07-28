Obituary: Glen Howard Carpenter

Glen Howard Carpenter, 78 of Belpre, passed away at his home on June 24, 2020. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 25, 1941 to the late Wayne and Virginia Johnson Carpenter.

Glen graduated from Belpre High School in 1959. He was Valedictorian of his class, president of the National Honor Society and secretary of Student Council. He played basketball and was the leading scorer his junior and senior year. He earned three varsity basketball letters and his love of basketball continued throughout his life.

Glen attended Marietta College for 1 1/2 years after high school, then enlisted in the Army Reserves. He did his bootcamp at Fort Benning, Georgia and completed six years of reserve duty in Parkersburg. He spent 37 years at Dupont as a chemical operator until his retirement in 1999.

Glen was very involved with his family and their lives. He followed the many activities of his nieces, great nieces and great nephew. He was always taking his nieces and their friends to Camden Park, the Ohio State Fair, plays in Columbus and to the Moose Lodge on Saturdays. He had the patience of a saint: you know how active young girls are. What a time they all had! He was their "Unk".

He was also a great friend to all those who were lucky enough to know him. There are wonderful stories that all of us have involving Glen. He enjoyed telling "exaggerated" stories with his Crystal Cafe group. He would do anything for anyone. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend.

He was an avid race walker, hunter, collector, Ohio State football fan and Ohio University Bobcat basketball supporter. He belonged to the American Legion, remained involved with the DuPont retirees group and continued to support his alma mater Belpre High School.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Virginia Carpenter and many beloved pets he had over the years.

He is survived by his brother Gene (DiAnne) Carpenter of Fort Myers, Florida. Nieces Terri (Tom) Sizemore of Belpre, Karyn Carpenter of Belpre, Stefanie Carpenter of Fort Myers, Florida; great nieces Jessica Sizemore of Bradenton, Florida, Sky Sargent of Fort Myers, and great nephew Josh Sizemore of Charlotte, NC. They all knew him as "Unk". Many wonderful friends and extended family knew him as "Carp". He will be dearly missed.

There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio where friends and family can exchange stories and memories of his wonderful and full life. It was a life well lived.

If there are concerns over changing Covid-19 conditions please feel free to contact Leavitt Funeral Home at 740-423-6326 to confirm.

Any contributions may be made in his memory to your local Humane Society, or Belpre High School Athletic Fund at P. O. Box 55, Belpre, Ohio 45714.

