Obituary: Harry Max Cogswell

Harry Max Cogswell, 94, of Marietta, Ohio, died Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 17, 1926 in Marietta, Ohio, to Benjamin Raymond and Linney Maude Caskin Cogswell.

Harry was a 1950 graduate of The Ohio State University, receiving his B.S. in Agriculture. He served his country in the U. S. Navy during WWII. Harry was the founder and President of Apex Feed & Supply, Inc, beginning in 1952.

Harry was very active with many community groups over the years, First Congregational Church, Washington State Community College Board of Trustees (Chairman and Vice Chairman), Rotary International (President and Paul Harris Fellow), Washington County Fair Board, Ohio Fair Managers Board of Directors, Dime Bank Trustee, Supervisor of Washington County Soil and Water Service, American Banc Corp, (Director and Trustee), The Ohio State University Extension Service Advisory Committee, representing 16 southeastern counties, Marietta Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Glenwood Retirement Community Chairman, Marietta Memorial Past Chairman of House Committee, The Ohio State University Buckeye Club, Signa Nu Fraternity and two time chairman of Marietta School Levy Financial Campaign.

With all of his involvements came many awards and achievements, 2002 Chamber of Commerce Businessman of the Year, 1977 Agricultural Person of the Year, High School All American in the 440-yard dash, and State Champion in 1944, elected Bucket and Dipper Junior Men Honorary, President of the Varsity “O” Club (The Ohio State University), four time member of the Western Conference All Star Track Team (Captain in 1950), Western Conference Champion in the 440-yard dash in 1948, The Ohio State University indoor record holder, 3rd fastest time in the 440-yard dash ever at the Ohio State University at the time, 1948 Big Ten Champion in the 440-yard dash, All Big Ten for four years, 1947-1950, relay team member at The Ohio State University, U. S. Navy Great Lakes Track Team and the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame 2000, and Honorary Board Member in 2014, and Marietta High School Hall of Fame.

He is survived by three sons, Benjamin Reps Cogswell (Melissa) of Lowell, Ohio, Daniel Linn Cogswell of Marietta, and Russell Paul Cogswell (Traci) of Marietta; five grandchildren, Harry Wilson, Max Chancellor, Brandon Russell, Whitney Allison Dobek, Russell Heath; great grandchildren, Rory and Cora Dobek, Maddie, Lincoln and Graham Cogswell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Chancellor Cogswell, whom he married on August 24, 1949; sisters, Virginia Boord and Ruth Dake; and brother, Clifford Cogswell.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken, with that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are required to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing Harry’s family.

Funeral services, with same precautions, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Melody Hoskinson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Harry's family and offers online condolences

